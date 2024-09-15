Russian economy, Armed Forces allow to continue special military operation - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces will be able to continue the special operation in Ukraine until its goals are achieved and the country's economy will successfully support the army, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We have enough capabilities of the armed forces and we have enough economic capabilities in terms of supporting the armed forces," he said.

"The special military operation will continue and all its goals will be achieved," Peskov added.