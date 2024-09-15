{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US law enforcement identifies suspect in Trump assassination attempt

According to the news outlet, he was able to push the muzzle of his gun through the chainlink fence outside the golf club

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. Ryan Wesley Routh has been identified as a suspect in the second assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

According to the news outlet, he was able to push the muzzle of his gun through the chainlink fence outside the golf club. The suspect was about 270-450 meters away from Trump.

Earlier, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was conducting an investigation into the shooting in the vicinity of Trump, viewing it as an assassination attempt.

According to the FBI, its agents have arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and are "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination" of Trump.

The US Secret Service confirmed that its agent had opened fire on an armed suspect near the former US president’s golf course.

The New York Post reported, citing sources, that the Secret Service had spotted a suspicious individual in the vicinity of Trump’s golf course "and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun." Later, the suspect was apprehended by the local police.

Previously, an assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but he decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. In July, Biden announced a decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in early August.

Tags
United StatesDonald Trump
FBI considers shooting near Trump’s golf course as assassination attempt
According to the FBI, its agents arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, to investigate
Read more
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Read more
Press review: US moves to allow strikes inside Russia and Trump, Harris trade debate blows
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 12th
Read more
US not to be able to sit nuclear conflict in Europe out — Russian ambassador
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that nuclear terrorists is the Kiev regime’s hallmark
Read more
US seeks to drive wedge between Russia, Argentina — ambassador
The US accused RT television and Russia in general of attempts to ‘destabilize’ the government of Argentinian President Javier Milei, but Russia has never intervened into sovereign affairs of other countires, Dmitry Feoktistov said
Read more
US not ready for dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, Russian ambassador says
"The Americans are unwilling to negotiate. They are uncomfortable discussing that. They say they do not control the Ukrainians," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
BRICS nations’ media to facilitate construction of fair world order — declaration
Participants from BRICS countries will facilitate the construction of a fair and equal multipolar world order based on the norms of international right and principles of equality, respect of sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs and indivisible security using their information resources
Read more
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Read more
Israeli police detain 15 people after protest in Tel-Aviv
According to the statement, the detainees laid bonfires on roadways, failed to obey police orders and even clashed with law enforcers
Read more
Putin always deliberate in choosing response to West’s actions — Kremlin
Russian experts discuss tough options among other things, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Kazakhstan still ready to act as intermediary in Russia-Ukraine talks — MFA
Kazakhstan considers it necessary to observe the principles of the UN Charter on countries’ territorial integrity, the official noted
Read more
Anti-Trump Republicans gather $35 million for his rival Harris
Experts interviewed by Newsweek believe that longtime Republicans who openly campaign against Trump could sway portions of the electorate in tight battleground states
Read more
Russian-Chinese 2024 military cooperation plan lists over 100 events
Such events include strategic exercises, drills for various services and braches of the armed forces, training of military specialists, sharing experience, etc.
Read more
There ae signs of malevolent arsons behind wildfires in LPR — authorities
According to LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik, the most serious situation is in the Antratsit municipal area, where wildfires have been raging since early September
Read more
Bank of Russia confirms resumption of consultations with IMF
Head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina said that it is "a routine, permanent practice for all IMF members"
Read more
Kiev switches mercenaries to Kupyansk to hold back advance of Russian forces — expert
The expert specified that the Ukrainian national battalions near Kupyansk "are engaged in their traditional activities", playing the role of a "deterrent" - barrier detachments
Read more
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Read more
Nearly 30 buildings damaged in wildfires in Rostov Region — governor
According to Vasily Golubev, no one was hurt in the fires and assistance will be rendered to those who lost their housings and property
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace nine times in past day
A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Read more
US law enforcement identifies suspect in Trump assassination attempt
According to the news outlet, he was able to push the muzzle of his gun through the chainlink fence outside the golf club
Read more
Scholz says he won’t allow Ukraine to use German weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the chancellor, permission for Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia would be a problem and he won’t allow that
Read more
BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that the platform is designed to "be closer to people, closer to normal life, to healthy values"
Read more
Putin to hold meeting on drones in coming days — TV
In the coming days, Putin is also expected to speak with the governors of Russian regions who were elected during the Single Voting Day
Read more
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
Read more
US forces destroy Houthi missile system in Yemen
It was determined this system presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, CENTCOM said
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours — defense ministry
The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours
Read more
Russian aviation defeats reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region
Read more
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Read more
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Read more
Six UK diplomats working in Moscow engaged in intelligence, subversive activities — FSB
"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the report said
Read more
Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think much about Putin
The Russian leader told the media earlier that NATO countries are not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons but rather they are essentially making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not
Read more
Two West Nile fever cases registered in Moldova
According to the National Public Health Agency, the patients were bitten by mosquitoes while visiting Romania and the Czech Republic
Read more
Egyptian Foreign Minister will visit Russia on Sunday
Egypt and Russia are preparing to sign a number of bilateral agreements, Ambassador of Egypt to Russia Nazih Nagari told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
"It was a terrorist attack," Olaf Scholz told
Read more
Russian arms get the job done in special op — senior military official
Alexander Fomin noted that "Western weapon systems, purportedly possessing some high performance characteristics, according to promotional ads, burn perfectly well on the battlefield without any chances for restoration"
Read more
Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
The fighter jet was tested in combat conditions in Syria
Read more
Israel strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
"A short while ago, the IAF struck a number of launchers, including a loaded and ready-to-use launcher belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon," the IDF said
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees BRICS as model for equitable communication between countries
According to Ryabkov, years of joint work in BRICS created "a special culture of dialogue"
Read more
Russia to see NATO’s permit to use long-range weapons as direct involvement in war
According to the Russian diplomat, such a scenario would cardinally change Moscow’s relations with Western countries
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Criminal case into Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has over 200 volumes — official
Among the charges that are now being investigated are murders, attempted murders and terrorism
Read more
Israeli military say missile launched from Yemen fragmented in mid-air
Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station, the IDF said
Read more
Moscow knows the West has already decided to strike deep into Russia — senior diplomat
"The President spoke very clearly on this topic. We know that the corresponding decisions were made some time ago, and signals of this kind have been transmitted to Kiev," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering a question on the matter
Read more
Tokayev to pay visit to Russia by year-end — Kazakh MFA
I would like to note that those contacts at the same active level have continued for all years of our independency, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister said
Read more
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
Read more
Attacks with Western weapons on Russia can backfire on NATO — expert
"It may even come to nuclear strikes, but I hope this won't happen," Sergey Karaganov said
Read more
No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon
In Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal
Read more
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine to Sudzha totals 41.9 mcm
On the previous day, the pumping equaled 42.4 mln cubic meters while pumping in September has averaged over 42 mln cubic meters
Read more
Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine after unnamed ally leaves it hanging
In June, the Netherlands announced that it and an ally had teamed up to jointly provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system
Read more
Russian aviation hit formations of 7 Ukrainian brigades in Kursk region — Defense Ministry
It also struck reserves of 11 brigades in the Sumy region, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers switched sides in Zaporozhye over past month — activist
This has become "a regular occurrence in Zaporozhye", Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
FBI considers shooting near Trump’s golf course as assassination attempt
According to the FBI, its agents arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, to investigate
Read more
At least 26 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks on Gaza
According to the report, at least five Palestinians who were in a school converted into a shelter for displaced civilians in Gaza City fell victims to the strikes
Read more
Bus accident in Egypt leaves 46 people wounded, including 21 Russians — newspaper
They were taken to hospitals
Read more
North Korea shows off enriched uranium production facility for first time — media
The news agency noted that this was the first time that North Korea had publicly disclosed any details about its uranium enrichment site via state media
Read more
19th OANA General Assembly to be held in Moscow in early summer 2025
TASS will act at the organizer of the meeting
Read more
Russia’s continued offensive and Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk region
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
The Russian presidential spokesman also noted that possible restrictions on Russia's exports of strategic raw materials will be done with caution so as not to harm the Russian economy
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Wildfire raging on 23 hectares in Crimea — emergencies ministry
More than 160 rescuers and 42 firefighting vehicles, including a Mi-8 helicopter are taking part in the firefighting operation
Read more
Russian diplomat slams plans to simulate nuclear blast aftermath in Russia as absurd
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that such rhetoric is irresponsible
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 520 troops in Battlegroup West zone of responsibility
The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations
Read more
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Read more
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Read more
Serbia may refuse from EU membership if forced to support conflict with Russia — deputy PM
Serbia may also drop its plans for joining the European Union if it has to recognize Kosovo’s independence or authorize same-sex marriages, Aleksandar Vulin said
Read more
North Korea’s Kim lauds relations with Moscow as rapidly developing at meeting with Shoigu
"He gave his assurances that the North Korean government will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership," the state-owned radio broadcaster said
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
"If we manage to catch them, we want to try them in Germany," Olaf Scholz said
Read more
Break of diplomatic relations with UK would be extreme measure — Russian mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, there are "many stages" of lowering diplomatic relations in diplomatic practices to express resentment over the other side’s actions
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Russia will not leave US actions against Russian media unanswered — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the United States has launched another wave of restrictions against Russian media and journalists, continuing to strictly follow the course of total extermination of any dissent
Read more
Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations
Read more
Russian forces advance in all directions, Kiev running out of resources — newspaper
Russia also sucessfully repelling the Ukrainian incursion into its borderline region of Kursk, the La Repubblica newspaper’s military columnist Gianluca De Feo wrote
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone above Ryazan Region — ministry
Air defense units on duty destroyed the Ukrainian drone above the territory of the Ryazan Region
Read more
Strikes on Ukrainian reserves, cases against foreign reporters: situation in Kursk Region
An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed west of Skrylievka
Read more
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Putin shows respect to Serbia by not rebuking it for buying Rafale — deputy PM
The Russian President once again proved that he is a friend to Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin said
Read more
TASS calls on OANA news agencies to pool efforts to elaborate ethical standards for media
TASS Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Mikhail Petrov said that in the present-day situation, news agencies are facing many challenges, including unverified and false information, attempts to manipulate information around various conflicts
Read more
Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Tel Aviv
According to the spokesman, who was cited by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel, the missile covered a distance of 2,040 kilometers in 11.5 minutes
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence recruits Islamists for terrorism in Russia, abroad — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian intelligence had involved radical Islamists in preparing and carrying out the bloody massacre at Crocus City Hall concert venue
Read more
Hungary has more unexpected peace initiatives on Ukraine in stock, PM Orban says
Budapest plans to "continue to have unexpected initiatives that will each take us one step closer to peace," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
Russian economy, Armed Forces allow to continue special military operation - Kremlin
"The special military operation will continue and all its goals will be achieved," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Putin’s views close to Myanmar, partnership between states to expand — republic’s minister
Our diplomatic cooperation has been developing for 76 years, the country’s Minister for Information said
Read more
Air defense shot down UAV in Russia’s Belgorod region, one person was injured — Governor
The Governor added that the roof of the building of the industrial enterprise was damaged
Read more
Zelensky urges US congressmen to speed up arms deliveries for his troops
In Ukrainian President words, "any delays in military [aid] deliveries have a negative effect on the front"
Read more
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
Four single-family houses and two auxiliary structures burned down in the village of Kozinka after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
Read more
World’s oldest cat dies at age of 33
According to the newspaper, the age is equivalent to 152 human years
Read more
Myanmar would like to become BRICS observer country — republic’s information minister
We are poised for cooperation with the integration as an observer country, Minister for Information said
Read more
US Secret Service shot at man with gun in Trump’s vicinity in Florida — media
According to the The New York Post, Secret Service was a suspicious man on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Russia and Turkish servicemen escorted UN humanitarian convoys in the al-Hasakah governorate in their zones of responsibility
Read more
China’s maritime police send two ships to Russia for joint patrols
"The Sino-Russian drills and joint patrols are not directed against any third sides and have nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," China’s Coast Guard said
Read more
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Read more
New names may emerge in Crocus City Hall terror attack investigation
One of the suspects, Mukhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, "may contact other unidentified co-conspirators in the crime" if he is not placed in pretrial custody
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy 29 Ukrainian drones over seven regions overnight
During the past night, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted
Read more
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Read more
Georgia to apologize for war that Saakashvili started against Ossetians — ruling party
Bidzina Ivanishvili said that the ruling party needs to get a constitutional majority in the new parliament in order to put Saakashvili's party on trial for unleashing the 2008 war
Read more
Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow
They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs
Read more