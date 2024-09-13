Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on the consequences of possible strikes deep inside Russia has reached its addressees.

"We have no doubt that this statement has reached its addressees," Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

He pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations.

"The statement that Putin made yesterday is very important. It is extremely clear, unambiguous and admits of no dual interpretations," Peskov stated.

Earlier, the head of state said that if the decision to let the Ukrainian military carry out strikes with Western weapons deep into Russian territory were adopted, it would be tantamount to the direct participation of NATO countries, the United States and European countries, in the war in Ukraine. This will significantly change the very nature of the conflict and will mean that these countries are at war with Russia. In this case, Putin said, Russia will make appropriate decisions based on the threats posed to it.