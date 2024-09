NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. A cat that is believed to be the world’s oldest one has died at an age of 33 in the United Kingdom, The Sun reported.

According to the newspaper, the unofficial holder of the title of "world’s oldest cat" passed away at the equivalent age of 152 in human years.

A Guinness World Records spokeswoman contacted the cat’s owner to encourage her send in an application for the cat to be awarded the official title, but the woman never did this.