White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The US administration takes seriously Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

"Yeah, we take that seriously, and we constantly monitor that kind of activity," he told an online briefing.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media that Ukraine was unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western help because it needed intelligence from satellites and flight tasks to do so. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries were now not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons. They are essentially deciding whether or not to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin pointed out that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats that would be posed to Russia.