Putin always deliberate in choosing response to West’s actions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is always overly deliberate regarding response to the West’s actions though Russian experts discuss tough options among other things, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We have enough specialists, experts that are quite competent, which discuss the topic very actively. I think that this is enough so far," Peskov said when asked whether it is time to speak at an official level about the possible response to the West’s aggression, including provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine.

He mentioned the recent interview with Sergey Karaganov, the honorary chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, "who offered his known line" of a preventive nuclear attack for intimidation of Russia’s possible enemies, as an example.

"We have enough such discussions, though the president is always overly deliberate with it," the spokesman stressed.