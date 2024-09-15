Russian aviation defeats reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian operational-tactical aviation and missile forces have defeated reserves of seven brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 11 settlements of the Sumy region within 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation and missile forces carried out strikes on the concentration areas in the Sumy region and reserves of the 21st, 22nd and 41st mechanized and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 1, as well as the 103rd and 106th territorial defense brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Belopolye, Vodolagi, Zhuravka, Obody, Katerynovka, Rechki, Pavlovka, Sosnovka, Sumy, Khoten, Yunakovka, Yastrebinoe, and Yampol," the ministry said.

Six attempts to break into Russia’s Kursk region by Ukrainian forces repelled

Six attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the border into Russia’s Kursk region were repelled in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"With the support of army aviation and artillery fire, six enemy attempts to break through the Russian border in the direction of the settlements of Novy Put, Veseloye, and Medvezhye were repulsed. The enemy lost up to 60 killed and wounded, three tanks, one armored personnel carrier, and five armored combat vehicles," the ministry said.

Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrender in Russia’s Kursk region in past 24 hours

Seven servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russia in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Seven servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered," the ministry said. It was noted that over the past 24 hours the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 300 servicemen and 22 armored vehicles in the Kursk region.

In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 13,400 servicemen, 113 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 91 armored personnel carriers, and 718 armored combat vehicles, the ministry added.

Russian Armed Forces continue offensive in Kursk direction

Units of Russia’s North battlegroup continue their offensive in the direction of Kursk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Russia’s North battlegroup continued the offensive operations and inflicted losses on the formations of the 22nd, 41st, 61st and 115th mechanized brigades, 17th armored, 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades, and the 112th and 129th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Lyubimovka, Novoivanovka, Daryino, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Pokrovsky, and Borki," the ministry said.

Five Ukrainian servicemen surrender after unsuccessful attacks in Russia’s Kursk direction

Five servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered as a result of unsuccessful attacks in the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the ["North"] battlegroup repelled two enemy counterattacks in the direction of the settlements of Lyubimovka and Malaya Loknya. Two attack attempts in the direction of the settlements of Viktorovka, Olgovka, and Kremyanoye were thwarted. As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 25 people killed and wounded, an armored personnel carrier and two armored combat vehicles were destroyed. Five servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered," the ministry said.