Lukashenko says Belarus and Russia implement all agreements, almost no questions exist

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Minsk and Moscow are implementing all agreements, there are practically no questions.

"We are implementing all agreements, starting from military-technical, military, defense cooperation to the economy. There are practically no questions here," the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko thanked Putin for evaluating his speech at the session of the All-Belarusian National Assembly.

"Thank you for your assessment," the Belarusian president noted.

"The message [to the Belarusian people and parliament] at the National Assembly was frank and sincere."

Lukashenko congratulated Putin on the Results of the Year joint hotline and Q&A session.

"This is a landmark event, especially now. And I must say, as president, this is a brave undertaking in the current situation. It's good that you didn't avoid any pressing issues," he said.

"To be honest, [when] I was preparing for this trip, I thought: you've held the hotline, me the All-Belarusian National Assembly, we've probably finished the main events, we can already relax. Life doesn't let us relax much. Maybe it's good that we're in good shape."

The president of Belarus is on a visit to St. Petersburg to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state.