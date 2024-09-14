Russian forces consolidating gains near Kupyansk, military expert says

Lugansk, September 14. /TASS/. Following military successes near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Russian servicemen are consolidating their positions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"After successful operations in the Kupyansk direction, our troops, let’s say, are consolidating gains and tightening up their flanks," he said.

Near a number of localities outside Kupyansk, enemy forces have already been pushed back to the Oskol Reservoir which Ukrainian troops are planning to use as protection from the advancing Russian forces, Marochko added.

On September 6, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces had put intensified pressure on Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk. Russian servicemen have improved tactical positions there and wiped out a substantial amount of enemy weaponry, military hardware and troops there.