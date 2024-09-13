Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think much about Putin

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said ahead of his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he didn’t think much about his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

When asked by a reporter what he thinks about Putin’s remark regarding the fact that NATO countries are currently making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not, Biden said: "I don’t think that much about Vladimir Putin," according to the White House press pool.

The Russian leader told the media earlier that NATO countries are not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons but rather they are essentially making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not. Putin also stressed that the direct participation of Western countries in the Ukraine conflict will change its essence and that Russia will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to it.