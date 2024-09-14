Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia does not use nuclear weapons in response to enemy attacks because it understands the danger and irreversibility of such a conflict, for now, Moscow is showing patience, but it may run out, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on his Telegram channel.

"What do Western leaders and their political establishment, which has gotten carried away with the war, think about our country's reaction to probable missile strikes 'deep into the territory'? Well, here's what they think: the Russians talk a lot about responding with weapons of mass destruction, but do nothing. These are just 'verbal interventions'. The Russians will not cross the line. They are just scaring. They don't need a nuclear conflict, they can lose more, including the support of the Global South. Anyway, who needs the apocalypse? Well, and so on in the same way," Medvedev wrote.

The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."

"That is why the decision to use nuclear weapons (non-strategic or even strategic) has not been made so far," he noted.

"Russia is showing patience. After all, it is obvious that a nuclear response is an extremely difficult decision with irreversible consequences," he said adding that "any patience comes to an end."

The politician drew attention to the fact that there are formal prerequisites for Russia to use nuclear weapons, which are clear to the entire world community and correspond to its doctrine of nuclear deterrence. He included, in particular, the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Kursk region among such events.

According to Medvedev, those moderate Western analysts who said that |the Russians will most likely not respond in this way..., although there is still a possibility," will be right. He also noted that |the response could also be using new means of delivery in non-nuclear equipment.".