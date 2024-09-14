German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged to carry out an unbiased investigation into the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 sabotage and to bring those responsible to justice in Germany, the DPA news agency reported.

"It was a terrorist attack," Scholz told the public in the northeast German town of Prenzlau. "We call upon all security agencies and the attorney general to carry out an unbiased investigation."

"We want to bring to justice those responsible, and, if we manage to catch them, we want to try them in Germany. Trust me, we will not spare them," Scholz added.