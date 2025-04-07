Belarus’ gold and currency reserves up 7% in March to $10.07 bln

MINSK, April 7. /TASS/. Belarus’ gold and foreign currency reserves grew by 7% in March 2025 and amounted to $10.069 bln as of April 1, according to preliminary data published on the website of the National Bank.

The republic’s gold and foreign currency reserves increased by $662.3 mln last month after growth by $74 mln (by 0.8%) in February.

Assets in foreign currency rose by $158.7 mln in March (5.04%) and amounted to $3.3072 bln as of April 1, while the cost of monetary gold in gold and foreign currency reserves increased by 9.9% ($487.3 mln) to $5.393 bln, according to the National Bank.