Ovechkin scores again in regular season finale to extend goals record, eyes playoff glory

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. Russian superstar forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin netted another puck in the team’s regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, adding to his own all-time NHL goal record as his team now sets its sights on the ultimate prize in the playoffs.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

In 65 games this season, Ovechkin has 44 goals and 29 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a fractured leg, he finished the season tied for third-most goals in the NHL with Buffalo Sabres’ forward Tage Thompson.

While the Capitals finished off the 2024/2025 NHL regular season on a losing note, falling to the Penguins 5-2, the team had one of its best campaigns ever, closing out the year with an Eastern conference high 51 wins, to go along with 22 losses and nine ties. At points in the season, they were dominant, showing up in their +56 goal differential, good for second in the Eastern conference behind the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the Caps, the East’s top seed, will play against the 8th-seeded upstart Montreal Canadiens.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has earned a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.