Russian foreign intelligence SVR interacts well with European partners — Naryshkin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia's foreign intelligence service SVR cooperates well with its European partners, in particular, in the struggle against international terrorism, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an exclusive interview to the YouTube channel Solovyov Live.

"I can say with certainty that we have good cooperation with the intelligence services of the leading European countries," he said, adding that he was referring to Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland and Austria.

Naryshkin said that all intelligence services "have their own niche and their own responsibility."

"In particular, we maintain vast cooperation with our counterparts in the struggle against international terrorism," Naryshkin said.

"Active exchanges of intelligence, operative and reference information are continuing nonstop," he said.

Naryshkin stressed the objective need for good relations between Russia and the West. In particular, he recalled an example of such interaction by Moscow and Washington, when Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the US for assistance to preventing an attempt at a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg.