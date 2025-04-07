Iran's Foreign Ministry hopes US will agree to nuclear talks through mediators

DUBAI, April 7. /TASS/. Iran believes it made a generous offer by agreeing to talks with the US through mediators and hopes Washington will accept the proposal, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"We are awaiting a US decision and hope that Iran's generous offer of indirect talks will be carefully considered. The offer reflects Iran's goodwill to resolve the existing problems. We expect the other side to feel positive about this issue," he said at a weekly news conference.

According to Baghaei, if talks do take place, Oman is likely to be the mediator.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. While Tehran rejected direct communication with the US, it indicated that discussions through mediators could be a possibility.

On March 30, Trump announced he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed, also threatening unprecedented bombardments of Iran, if it rejected a deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that any attempts by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would be met with a harsh retaliation.