Constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan proved unity of the people, Tokayev says

NUR-SULTAN, August 30. /TASS/. The outcome of the constitutional referendum which took place in Kazakhstan in June proved the unity of the people of the republic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his congratulations with the Constitution Day.

"This year, this holiday gains special political meaning. The outcome of the national referendum on constitutional amendments showed the unity of our people and its decisive support for the large-scale reforms, aimed at comprehensive modernization of our country," the president said.

He noted that the building of the new Kazakhstan proceeds under principle of supremacy of law, justice and equal opportunities for everyone.

"It is time when every responsible citizen may become an active participants of the reforms, contribute to the development of the state," Tokayv said.

The referendum on constitutional amendments took place in Kazakhstan on June 5, with over 77% of voters favoring the amendments. The amendments reduce presidential powers, significantly increase the role of the parliament, systemically reinforce the human rights sphere, restore the Constitutional Court, cement the complete abolition of death sentence and remove the clauses regarding the status of the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.