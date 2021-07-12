Right to secession from USSR was ‘time bomb’ under its statehood — Putin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The USSR republics’ right for secession was "the most dangerous time bomb" under the statehood of the Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in the article "On the historic unity of Russians and Ukrainians," published on the Kremlin’s website Monday.

The article recalls that, in 1922, during the establishment of the USSR, which was co-founded by the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, a rather heated discussion among the Bolsheviks resulted in the implementation of Vladimir Lenin’s plan of creation of a union state as a federation of equal republics.

"The text of the Declaration of the Creation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the subsequent 1924 USSR Constitution contained the right of free secession from the Union. Therefore, the most dangerous ‘time bomb’ was laid at the foundation of our statehood. It went off as soon as the safeguard mechanism disappeared - the ruling role of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, which crumbled from the inside," the president wrote.

This was followed by the "Parade of sovereignties," Putin noted. On December 8, 1991, the so-called Belovezha Accord was signed, which declared the dissolution of the USSR as a subject of the international law.