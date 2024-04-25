Kiev violates diplomatic relations convention by recruiting mercenaries abroad — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian embassies are violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by soliciting foreign citizens to join the International Legion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She pointed to media reports, according to which Ukrainian embassies in a number of countries are openly campaigning local citizens to join the so-called International Legion of Ukrainian Territorial Defense. According to the diplomat, the authorities of the host countries turn a blind eye to such practices or even encourage them.

"As for the actions of Ukraine itself, it is obvious that the recruitment of mercenaries goes beyond the normal function of diplomatic missions. I would like to remind you that according to the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the protection of the interests of the country in the host state should be carried out within the limits allowed by international law," she said. Zakharova emphasized that according to the Convention, employees of diplomatic missions are obliged to respect the laws of the host state, including the norms of criminal law on the prohibition of mercenarism.

"Such norms, as far as we know, are adopted in most Western countries. However, they literally ignore them," the spokeswoman pointed out. According to her, these countries also ignore their own legislation and encourage Ukrainian embassies to carry out illegal activities on their territory.