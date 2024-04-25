White House alleges that Russia working on satellite carrying nuclear device

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claims that Russia is allegedly developing a satellite-borne nuclear weapon.

"As we have noted previously, the United States assesses that Russia is developing a new satellite carrying a nuclear device," he said in a statement following Russia’s veto of the UN Security Council Draft Resolution on the Outer Space Treaty that was initiated by the United States and Japan.

"We have heard President Putin say publicly that Russia has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space. If that were the case, Russia would not have vetoed this resolution," he stressed.

Earlier, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution sponsored by the US and Japan that seeks to ban the deployment of nuclear weapons in outer space. The resolution gained 13 votes in the 15-member UN Security Council, with China abstaining.

Before the voting, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that the draft was geared to demonize Russia and split the UN Security Council members. Russia and China proposed an amendment suggesting measures to prevent the deployment of all types of weapons in outer space, which was turned down by the Counciil.

The Russian foreign ministry said that it would submit its own draft resolution on this matter soon.