Cosmonauts complete spacewalk two hours ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent) and Nikolay Chub closed the hatch of the Poisk module of the International Space Station (ISS), completing their first spacewalk in 2024, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos.

The first ISS spacewalk in 2024 began at 5:57 p.m. Moscow time (2:57 p.m. GMT) and was scheduled to take six hours and 36 minutes.

The cosmonauts fulfilled their tasks way faster than planned, spending four hours and 36 minutes in space.