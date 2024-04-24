Ukraine could send special forces to capture Zaporozhye NPP — politician

DONETSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces are holding an exercise to rehearse the crossing of the Dnieper River and seizing a large industrial site, which could well be the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the group called We are Together with Russia.

"In my native Zaporozhye Region (the part that is controlled by Kiev - TASS), exercises are now underway in the upper pool of the Dnieper above the Dneproges power plant. The script of these exercises says forces need to cross the Dnieper from the right bank to the left bank and capture a large industrial site. If we look carefully at the left bank, we will see that the only such site on the liberated part of the bank is the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. So in the event that the conflict around the nuclear power plant escalates, it is the special forces that will have to act as a forward unit to seize the nuclear plant," Rogov told TASS.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is located in the town of Energodar, has the capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since the end of February 2022. Ukraine has regularly shelled residential areas in Energodar and the plant since then, using artillery, drones and multiple launch rocket systems.