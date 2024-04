PARIS, April 25. /TASS/. Europe should be prepared to build relations with Russia after the Ukraine conflict is over, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech about the future of Europe at Sorbonne University in Paris.

"Our security system will help us build neighborly relations with Russia once the conflict in Ukraine is over," he noted.

According to Macron, when building relations with Russia, Europe needs to rely upon its own strong security system.