Beijing, Moscow preparing important visits for later this year — Chinese envoy

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow are preparing a number of important visits that will take place later this year, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"High-level communication between China and Russia has been especially close recently," he pointed out at a conference dubbed "Deepening China’s Reforms in a New Era - Global Opportunities," hosted by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily. "The parties also plan to prepare a number of important visits later this year, which fully reflect the high level and special nature of China-Russia relations," the envoy noted.

According to the diplomat, China-Russia trade has overcome the impact of some unfavorable external factors since the beginning of the year and continues to develop at a good pace. "Trade between our countries reached $116 bln between January and June, rising by 1.8% compared to the same period last year. Together with Russia, China is ready to take advantage of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and bilateral years of culture in order to fully implement strategic agreements reached by the two heads of state," Zhang added.

"China is ready to work with Russia to support each other and closely cooperate on the path to modernize the two countries and contribute to the further development of China-Russia relations," the Chinese ambassador concluded.