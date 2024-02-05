WW3 may begin before Biden's term up, Trump says

NEW YORK, February 5. /TASS/. World War III may break out before current US President Joe Biden leaves office, former US president Donald Trump told Fox News, adding that Biden is failing to deal with his responsibilities as head of state.

"You know, nine months (before the election - TASS) is a long time. You have a very good chance in that period of time of having World War III, because we have somebody that is not doing his job properly," Trump said, in reference to, allegedly, the incumbent US president. According to him, Biden is a laughing stock around the world and gets no respect.

Earlier, Trump repeatedly said that the world is on the verge of World War III. The politician specifically said in January that Biden's policy had turned the world into hell and was leading the United States to a bloodbath.

The US presidential election will be held in November. On April 25, 2023, incumbent Joe Biden said that he would seek re-election. His predecessor Trump announced his plans to enter the race in November 2022. He is now considered the frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.