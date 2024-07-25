Lithuania prepares mass evacuation plan for war case

VILNIUS, July 25. /TASS/. Lithuania is developing a contingency plan in the event of war, which would involve a mass evacuation of its citizens, the country's Interior Ministry said.

"The Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry and Transport Ministry in cooperation with the national crisis response center are working on a plan for the evacuation of residents, providing for the level of responsibility and tasks of the authorities, as well as tasks that can be solved by local authorities," the statement reads.

To prepare the plan, municipalities must provide information on the number of persons to be evacuated, routes, availability of transportation for people, accommodation, and calculate the necessary financial costs.

Lithuania has planned a national mass evacuation drill for the fall.