UNITED NATIONS, July 26. /TASS/. Western countries continue to supply the Kiev government with weapons, but it is becoming harder and harder for them to ignore the factor of widespread corruption in Ukraine in that regard, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"They are continuously pumping arms into the Kiev regime, albeit with serious problems and setbacks. It is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the pervasive corruption that comes with these supplies," he said. "Thus, the Pentagon Inspector General's report shows that the US Army failed to verify contractor accounts amounting to a total of $20 million in relation to contracts to assist Ukraine. Earlier it was reported that the Pentagon had filed more than 50 criminal cases due to violations during the supply of military aid to Ukraine."

In his words, these facts were "only the tip of the iceberg."

"Western so-called ‘benefactors,’ together with Zelensky's clique entrenched in power, continue to bleed Ukraine dry. As recently reported in the media, foreign corporations have already sold off more than half of Ukrainian arable land. What is being implemented in the country now is essentially a simple colonial policy," the Russian diplomat added.