Russian missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov arrives in Algeria on business call

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The multipurpose missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has made a business call at the port of Oran in Algeria, the press office of Russia’s Northern Fleet reported on Friday.

"Today a Northern Fleet naval group led by the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov accomplishing long-distance deployment missions has made a business call at the port of Oran of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian missile frigate has arrived at the port of Oran together with the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin. The visit by Russian naval sailors will last several days, the press office said.

Over this period, the crews of the frigate and the support vessel are planning to take part in protocol events, have a rest on the shore after the trans-Atlantic transit, go on sightseeing tours, visit the Zabana National Museum, play a friendly soccer match with Algerian naval sailors and replenish fresh water and food supplies, it said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 24 that the Northern Fleet’s naval group led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov had transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea. As the ministry specified, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov will carry out a number of military-diplomatic missions in the Mediterranean Sea and practice interoperability with other Russian ships. Business calls at the ports of Mediterranean countries are also scheduled, it said.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov embarked on its long-distance deployment on May 17. The objectives of the long-distance deployment are to demonstrate the Russian naval flag and ensure naval presence in operatically important areas of the World Ocean. The Russian frigate has already called at the ports of Havana (Cuba) and La Guaira (Venezuela).

The Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead multipurpose frigate designed to operate in distant waters, effectively fight enemy naval, aerial and submerged forces and deliver strikes on ground, coastal and surface targets at a distance of over 1,000 km.

The warship was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) and joined the Russian Navy in July 2018. The frigate was upgraded in 2021 to carry Tsirkon hypersonic weapons.