Russia to continue airstrikes in Syria until it takes out militants staging provocations

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue high-precision airstrikes until it destroys all militants that stage provocations in the Syrian province of Idlib, Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides calls on the illegal armed groups to stop shelling the positions of the Syrian government forces and civilian infrastructure. Otherwise, high-precision airstrikes will continue until the militants involved in the provocations are completely eliminated," Gurinov said.

He said that high-precision strikes were launched against militant targets in the Sarjah area of the Idlib de-escalation zone on June 27. The attack was carried out "in order to halt ongoing attempts by illegal armed groups from the Idlib de-escalation zone to use UAVs for attacks on settlements located on the territory under control of the SAR authorities in Idlib and Latakia provinces," Gurinov said. He said that as a result of the strikes, an illegal military command post and a weapons and ammunition depot were destroyed, and 18 militants were killed.