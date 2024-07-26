Russia does not see US elites through rose-colored glasses — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no illusions regarding the US political establishment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's remarks on sanctions and aid to Ukraine, the spokesman said: "We have never worn and do not wear rose-colored glasses." "This US presidential candidates you mentioned (Donald Trump - TASS) is a representative of the US political elite, which is now all absolutely suffering from total Russophobia," Peskov emphasized.

The spokesman recalled that the US sanctions race against Russia began under Trump's presidency. "In this respect, he is not much different for us from everyone else. Maybe he shows a little more political wisdom to maintain channels of dialogue, but de facto it has no special influence on anything,"Peskov pointed out.

Earlier, former CIA Director Mike Pompeo told the Wall Street Journal that Trump may develop a $500 billion lend-lease program for Ukraine in order to increase arms deliveries to Kiev in case he wins the presidential election.

Trump previously said that if he wins the presidential election, he will quickly resolve the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration. The politician also promised to prevent World War III, which, according to him, could start because of the policies of the current administration of US President Joe Biden.