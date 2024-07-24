Second front of conflict with Russia to open in Georgia if opposition comes to power — PM

TBILISI, July 24. /TASS/. Georgia will turn into a second front of military confrontation with Russia in a matter of days once the opposition wins the parliamentary elections on October, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in a televised interview with Rustaavi-2 channel.

"Should you theoretically imagine that the collective National Movement (the name for the entire opposition -TASS) comes to power, for example, by November after the elections, I can assure you that not in two, three or four months, but in days, Georgia will turn into the second front. I guarantee this based the information I have," Kobakhidze said.

According to the prime minister, after hostilities erupted in Ukraine, the Georgian opposition as well as the Ukrainian leadership, urged Tbilisi to deploy troops to the conflict area. In particular, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recalled the ambassador from Tbilisi several days after the start of the special military operation not only due to the fact that Georgia had not joined the sanctions against Russia, but also due to Tbilisi’s unwillingness to send its soldiers to Ukraine. Kobakhidze said that this would have meant Georgia’s full involvement in confrontation with Russia.

The Georgian authorities have previously reiterated that certain forces were striving to open a second front of confrontation with Russia in the country.