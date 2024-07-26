Staff at Paris hotel housing IOC officials go on strike

PARIS, July 26. /TASS/. Employees of the Hotel du Collectionneur, which accommodates officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have gone on strike due to the unwillingness of managers to raise their salaries, The Mirror US reported.

According to the newspaper, the hotel's employees have not received a pay raise since 2017, despite shareholders being paid a $10 million dividend in 2024. Hotel du Collectionneur is the only luxury hotel in Paris that did not reach an agreement on financial issues with its employees before the Olympics.

Due to the two-hour protest, the breakfast schedule was disrupted. The newspaper notes that the IOC paid about $24 million for exclusive accommodation. The body planned to organize regular dinners and events at the hotel.

The Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11. Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete in them only in a neutral status, provided that they are not affiliated with law enforcement agencies and do not represent team sports.