Ovechkin sets record for number of game-winning goals in NHL regular seasons

WASHINGTON, April 5. /TASS/. Washington's Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal in a home game of the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season against Chicago and set a record for this indicator.

Ovechkin now has 136 game-winning goals. The Russian has moved into clear first place in the history of the league, surpassing Czech Jaromir Jagr (135).

In the match against Chicago (5:3), Ovechkin scored twice and tied Canadian forward Wayne Gretzky’s record in goals in the regular NHL championships. Washington will play its next match on April 6 against the New York Islanders.