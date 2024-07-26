Humanitarian aid should be delivered to Gaza without delay — King of Jordan

BEIRUT, July 26. /TASS/. King Abdullah II of Jordan in a phone call with US President Joe Biden focused on the Gaza Strip and the efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis there, the royal palace said in a statement, released by the Petra news agency.

"His Majesty stressed the need to end the war on Gaza immediately and ensure the flow of sufficient aid through all crossings, while guaranteeing its delivery to civilians across the Strip without delay or hindrance," the statement said.

The Jordanian monarch called on the United States to create "a political horizon to achieve just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution."

The statement said that "the two leaders discussed the developments in the West Bank and the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority [in Ramallah], with the King calling for ending all unilateral measures and extremist settler attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem."

For his part, Biden stressed the US "support for Jordan as a key partner in efforts to enhance security and stability" in the Middle East.