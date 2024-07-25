US, its allies getting dragged deeper into Ukraine conflict — Russian UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are getting dragged deeper into the conflict in Ukraine by sending their military instructors since the Ukrainians don’t want to die on the frontline for Western geopolitical interests, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, said.

"Given the total unwillingness of Ukrainians to fight and die for Western geopolitical interests, the United States and its allies are being drawn deeper and deeper into the conflict, sending not only mercenaries but also instructors to that country," Nebenzya said.

"They, of course, become legitimate targets for the Russian Aerospace Forces. As a result, the West sees increasingly more obituaries of high-ranking military officers who disappeared while walking in the mountains or died suddenly of a heart attack," he told a UN Security Council meeting.

Dozens of foreign servicemen on active service are dying in Ukraine, the permanent representative said. "We warned about such a scenario and repeatedly cautioned our Western colleagues about its consequences. So far, not all of them have realized the real state of affairs on the front and the future of Ukraine as a state in case this conflict has a military solution," Nebenzya added.