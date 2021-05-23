Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect advanced aircraft, including F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II of the United States, Almaz-Antey Director General Yan Novikov said.

"The Nebo-M radar is the menace of stealth technologies. It can see F-22, F-35 and so on perfectly well," Novikov said during the New Knowledge educational marathon on Saturday.

The official went on to say that Almaz-Antey, the chief developer and maker of Russian aerospace defense systems, pays serious attention to various radar projects and technologies.

"The Concern produces more than 30 types of mobile multi-funcional radar systems," he added.

Nebo-M and Container radars are the backbone of the total radar field along the Russian ground border. The latest radars are supplied to the units deployed in the most dangerous directions. The first serial Nebo-M were delivered to the Western Military District in 2017. They were later supplied to regiments in Transbaikalia, Khabarovsk and Primorye regions. The radars were delivered to Crimean air defense in 2018. Mobile Nebo-M can be rapidly redeployed by land or airlifters.

Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers. Air and hypersonic targets are detected at 600 km which is twice above the range of previous generations. Stealth technologies pose no problem for the new radars.

Besides Nebo-M, stationary over-the-horizon Container radars also watch combat aviation close to Russian borders. They can detect targets at a distance of 2000 km.