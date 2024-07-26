Russian airstrike hits assembly point of Ukrainian troops, equipment near Kupyansk

LUGANSK, July 26. /TASS/. Russian aircraft carried out a strike on an assembly point of Ukrainian troops and equipment near the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"We learned from our agents that Ukrainian militants were hiding armored equipment in an industrial zone in the Kupyansk-Uzlovoy area. Further reconnaissance confirmed those reports and the information was passed on to higher-ranking officers of the Russian Armed Forces. Eventually, our Aerospace Forces hit the targets with guided bombs," he said.

According to Marochko, work is underway to gather accurate data on Ukraine’s troop and equipment losses.