Russia’s Vikhr air-launched missiles highly efficient in Ukraine operation — arms producer

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Vikhr air-launched missiles demonstrate their high efficiency in the special military operation in Ukraine and are highly needed, the press office of the Kalashnikov Group said on Friday.

"As the Kalashnikov Group management highlighted, Vikhr-air-launched missiles demonstrate high efficiency in the special military operation area, which makes them highly needed weapons. In addition, they feature great potential for upgrade and this is what the Kalashnikov Group is working on," the press office told reporters.

Crews of Russian Ka-52M reconnaissance/strike helicopters reliably destroy various targets of the Ukrainian army by Vikhr-1 air-launched missiles at the frontline, it said.

Initially, Vikhr-1 air-launched missiles produced by the Kalashnikov Group were designated to strike maneuverable armored vehicles with reactive armor and medium-speed aerial targets, including helicopters, attack aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. However, the use of Vikhr air-launched missiles has expanded radically in the theater of military operations, it specified.

As the Russian tech corporation Rostec reported earlier, now Vikhr missiles are used to destroy not only enemy armor but also fire emplacements and camouflaged sites of the Ukrainian army.