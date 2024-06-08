Russia’s North group of troops continues to move deep into Ukrainian defense line

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s North group of troops continued to advance into the depths of the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and repelled six enemy counterattacks over the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Units of the North group of troops continued to advance into the depths of the enemy’s defense line," the ministry reported.

The ministry added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 135 military personnel in one day due to the actions of Russia’s Vostok group of troops.

The Russian Armed Forces also defeated forces and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 104 regions. "Russia’s operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery defeated enemy forces and military equipment in 104 regions," the ministry said.