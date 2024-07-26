Finland claims Russian ship supposedly violated its territorial waters

HELSINKI, July 26. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Finland stated its suspicion that a Russian ship violated the Finnish territorial waters.

The presumed violation took place in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland today, the Ministry said in its press release, adding that the Finnish Border Security is investigating the incident.

Previously, the Defense Ministry claimed that four Russian planes violated the Finnish airspace on June 10.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all sorties of Russian military aviation are performed in strict compliance with international air law.