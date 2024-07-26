Russian man found guilty of treason, sentenced to ten years in prison

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. A court has found Vyacheslav Lutor guilty of treason and sentenced him to ten years in prison, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow and Moscow Region told TASS.

The man scoped out the St. Petersburg area in preparation for a subsequent attack by Ukrainian drones.

"The Second Western District Military Court found Lutor V. A. guilty of the charged crimes and sentenced him to ten years' imprisonment in a high security colony," the press service said.

The body added that Lutor gave a confession. "He also said that he had carried out additional reconnaissance of an industrial facility in St. Petersburg for a subsequent attack by Ukrainian UAVs on the instructions of Ukrainian handlers," the security service added.

According to the body, the convict planned to join the Free Russia Legion. The investigation found that Lutor initiated contact with representatives of the Ukrainian banned organization via Telegram and expressed his desire to participate in combat operations against the Russian Armed Forces. Having received the consent of Ukrainian curators, the man bought air tickets on the route St. Petersburg - Moscow - Istanbul. From there, he planned to leave for Poland, and subsequently go to Ukraine. The man was attempting to leave Russia and was detained by the FSB Department for Moscow and Moscow Region staff.

The Russian Federal Security Service Investigation Department initiated and investigated a criminal case against Lutor under part 1 of article 30, article 275 (preparation to commit state treason by switching to the enemy's side), 275.1 (cooperation with a foreign state or foreign organization on a confidential basis) and part 1 of article 30, part 2 of article 205.5 (preparation to participate in the activities of a terrorist organization) of the Russian Criminal Code.

The sentence came into force. The military court of appeal left the verdict unchanged.