SOLEDAR, July 26. /TASS/. Snipers of the Nevsky brigade from the Volunteer Corps of Russia’s Battlegroup South eliminated four Ukrainian soldiers from a distance of 1,800 meters near Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the sniper company commander with the call sign Shmel told TASS on Friday.

"Our distance starts from 800 meters and the farthest shot was made from a distance of 1,819 meters. Four targets were confirmed. These were sole servicemen who apparently used some drugs and looked into one and the same window to see who had killed their neighbor," the commander said.

Over the year of its operation, the sniper company has eliminated about 200 targets. The company personnel are also actively carrying out counter-sniper work. Over the year, they have eliminated up to 20 enemy snipers, the commander said.

The abundance of adversary drones has forced snipers to adjust their customary methods of work. Instead of sniper pairs, frequently sniper trios move to their positions and one fighter keeps a close eye on the presence of enemy UAVs in the sky and carries an electronic warfare system, he said.