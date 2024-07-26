US informs Iran of readiness to return to nuclear deal — newspaper

DUBAI, July 26. /TASS/. Washington has informed Tehran that it is ready to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Kuwait's Al-Jarida newspaper reports, citing a source in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

According to the source, the US informed the Iranian authorities on July 23 that the Biden administration was ready to hold talks on a swift return to the JCPOA "provided that minor amendments to it are made." The source said that US President Joe Biden would like to sign an agreement before his term in office expires, on the condition that Tehran immediately returns to complying with its obligations under the deal.

Meanwhile, Iran insists on including a number of restrictions in a future accord to prevent Washigton from pulling out of the deal and resuming sanctions on Tehran the way ex-US President Donald Trump did in 2018.

Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian have been informed of the US proposal. Iran is expected to give a response after Pezeshkian’s inauguration scheduled for July 30, the paper’s source added.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, incumbent US President Joe Biden has repeatedly signaled that Washington was ready to return to the nuclear deal. In April 2021, Russia, Britain, Germany, China, the United States and France entered negotiations with Iran in Vienna in an effort to restore the JCPOA to its original form. However, the talks ended without any result in November 2022.