German man sentenced to death in Belarus says he planned to enlist in Ukrainian military

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. German national Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death for terrorism in Belarus, said he planned to enlist in Ukrainian military.

"It was explained to me that a contract would be concluded with me by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. They said they would contact the German government and I could enlist in a foreign military unit," Krieger said on Belarus-1 television.

"Now, I think the Security Service of Ukraine used me to perform missions they needed in Minsk. I didn't get any money from them. I did everything with my own money. At the time it didn't seem strange to me," Krieger went on to say. "German media constantly say you should trust the Ukrainian authorities, and I actually trusted them."

Krieger said Ukraine promised to pay him 2,000 euros a month.

"In the event of my death, my family would receive a rather large sum: about 420,000 euros," the man said.

A court in Minsk found Krieger guilty of committing an act of terrorism, cooperation with a foreign security service, being a mercenary, and possession of explosives, among other things. He refused to appeal the verdict.