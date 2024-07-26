MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated three settlements and made Ukraine lose up to 13,825 troops in the special military operation area in the past week, the Defense Ministry said in its bulletin.

Here are the details of the combat actions that took place over the past week, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled 21 Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 1,385 casualties on enemy troops in the past week. The Ukrainian army also lost five US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 24 motor vehicles. In addition, Russian troops destroyed two Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket systems, 23 field artillery guns, including five US-made M777 155 mm howitzers, as well as three field ammunition depots.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Ivano-Daryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past week.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 4,640 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, as well as six tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, and 44 motor vehicles. Besides, 64 field artillery systems, including 37 Western-made ones, 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery systems, as well as 13 field ammunition depots, were hit by counterbattery fire.

Battlegroup Center

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved their tactical positions in the past week, defeating eight Ukrainian units, two territorial defense brigades and the Liut assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine. The enemy lost up to 2,525 troops in the area, as well as five tanks, including two US-made Abrams tanks, ten armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, 30 field artillery systems and nine field ammunition depots.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminated up to 835 Ukrainian troops over the past week and moved to more advantageous positions, defeating the forces of two Ukrainian brigades, two territorial defense units and two National Guard brigades. The enemy also lost two tanks, 23 field artillery guns, 12 howitzers and 155 mm NATO-made self-propelled artillery units, as well as six electronic warfare systems.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the settlements of Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Peschanoye Nizhneye in the Kharkov Region in the past week.

The battlegroup moved to more advantageous positions and repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks, wiping out up to 3,640 enemy troops and destroying four tanks, including a German Leopard. The Ukrainian army also lost ten armored combat vehicles, including four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr made the enemy lose up to 800 troops and a tank. In addition, 18 field artillery systems, including five US-made M777 howitzers, as well as six electronic warfare systems and six field ammunition depots, were hit by counterbattery fire.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a marine brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade.

Air Force and air defenses

Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter, ten US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, two Tochka-U tactical missiles, nine French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 36 US-made HIMARS rockets and 623 unmanned aerial vehicles in the past week.

Russia’s tactical aircraft, drone teams, missile forces and artillery units eliminated two US-made HIMARS rocket launchers, seven Grad rocket launchers, two US-made Patriot missile system launchers with an AN/MPQ-65 radar, as well as two S-300 missile launchers and ST-68 and P-18 mobile radars.

Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 33 strikes using precision weapons and drones against Ukrainian defense industry and energy facilities.

Surrendering troops

Sixty-three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in the past week, including twenty-seven in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr.

Tally of destroyed equipment

A total of 630 planes, 278 helicopters, 28,464 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 missile systems, 16,684 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,390 multiple rocket launchers and 12,416 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 24,086 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.