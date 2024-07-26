The Obamas endorse Harris' nomination for US president

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have come out in support of Kamala Harris' candidacy in the presidential election.

"Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, Kamala Harris!" Michelle Obama said on her X page.

Her husband also said on the social network: "Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November." He attached a video of the call to Kamala Harris to his post.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was to be represented by Biden, but after a horrible performance in his June debate with Republican Donald Trump, Democrats began to call on him to drop out of the election. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.

The Democrats will announce their presidential nominee at their convention in Chicago, Illinois on August 19-22.