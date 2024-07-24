Russia hits Ukrainian Neo-Nazi formations near Kharkov — underground resistance

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Kraken and Aidar formations near Kharkov in northeastern Ukraine, a representative of the pro-Russian underground resistance Sergey Lebedev told TASS on Wednesday.

"The strike hit the Lesnoye suburb. This is a well-known place with a road junction towards Belgorod and a circular road there. According to the resistance data, up to 200 troops arrived there literally the other day. There is no confirmation about whether there were foreigners among them. But there were Neo-Nazis from the extremist Kraken and Aidar groupings outlawed in Russia there," he said.

At 5:15 a.m. Moscow time, an explosion was heard in one of the city’s districts and at 5:33 a.m. Moscow time, the sounds of the explosion were heard again, he said.