Paris spends $12 bln on Olympics, double what it planned — French daily

PARIS, July 26. /TASS/. The cost of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which kick off in Paris later this day, is estimated at 11 billion euros (almost $12 billion), about twice as much as originally planned, French daily Ouest-France reported on Friday.

According to the daily, when Paris put in its bid to host the Olympics, "the budget for the Games was estimated at about 6.2 billion euros [over $6.73 billion], but eventually it almost doubled."

Ouest-France reported that the government has spent 4.6 billion euros [almost $5 billion] on the Games, compared to the 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) it planned. The opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics alone will cost France 122 million euros ($132.5 million).

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.