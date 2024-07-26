Indian prime minister may visit Ukraine in August — TV

NEW DELHI, July 26. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ukraine in August, the WION news channel said, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the television channel, the visit can be expected on the third week of August, most probably on August 23.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky invited Modi to visit Ukraine during their recent phone call. Earlier this month, Indian Foreign Minister spoke over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba. Apart from that, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a phone call with chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak.