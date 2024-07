ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tabar has arrived in St. Petersburg and moored at the English Embankment, TASS reported.

INS Tabar took part in the Main Naval Parade marking the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy, which was held in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt on July 25, 2021.

The frigate was built at St. Petersburg’s Baltic Shipyard and joined the Indian Navy in 2004.